VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Police in Virginia Beach are looking for a missing woman.

According to officials, 56-year-old Germaine Pscion was last seen in the 400 block of 27th Street.

She is described as a white female, 5’5” and weighing between 140 to 150 pounds.

The family is concerned for her safety and there is reason to believe she may harm herself, according to police.

If located please contact police at (757) 385-5000.