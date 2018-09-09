Health care officials hold suicide prevention event at Norfolk church

NORFOLK, Va. — Health professionals came together Saturday afternoon to talk about suicide, and how it can be prevented.

The event hosted at the Family Life Center of Norfolk Apostolic Church was attended by social workers, Oasis Clinical Counseling Services, Elevation Counseling Services, and members of NAMI and of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

According to a 2016 study released by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, suicide rates increased by 25% across the United States over nearly two decades. Twenty-five states experienced a rise in suicides by more than 30%, the government report finds.

The suicide prevention hotline is 1-800-273-8255.

