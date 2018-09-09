Freddy’s restaurant ribbon cutting set for Monday

SUFFOLK, Va. – Fast-casual restaurant Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers will celebrate its grand opening Monday.

The new 3,361 square-feet freestanding restaurant seats 108 with additional seating on the outside patio, and drive-through service is also available. This is the Kansas-based company’s first Suffolk store out of the almost 300 franchise locations it owns.

Suffolk Vice Mayor Leroy Bennett will be on hand for the event, which is open to the public and will begin at 11 a.m. The restaurant has been open since mid-August.