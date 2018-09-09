× First Warning Forecast: More Storms On The Way

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

A very similar day today compared to what we saw yesterday. Some of us are waking up to some heavy rain that’s why we have a flood warning in place for Poquoson and Hampton until 11:45 am. We will continue to see showers and storms off and on throughout the day and into the evening. There is a chance for more heavy downpours and lightning but still not expecting anything to go severe. Temperatures will be on the cooler side today with highs in the low 80s.

The soggy pattern will continue into next week with a 40% chance of rain and storms every day and temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Coastal areas will possibly start to see impacts from tropical storm Florence by Wednesday.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Ragweed)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Hurricane Tracker

Hurricane Florence

Florence is moving toward the west near 6 mph (9 km/h), and this general motion is expected to continue today. A west-northwestward motion with an increase in forward speed is expected by Monday, and that motion is forecast to continue through mid-week. On the forecast track, the center of Florence will move over the southwestern Atlantic Ocean between Bermuda and the Bahamas Tuesday and Wednesday, and approach the southeastern U.S. coast on Thursday.

11:00 PM AST Fri Sep 7

Location: 24.8°N 53.2°W

Moving: W at 7 mph

Min pressure: 999 mb

Max sustained: 60 mph

Tropical Storm Isaac



Isaac is moving toward the west near 9 mph (15 km/h) and is expected to accelerate during the next 36 hours. A westward motion is forecast

to continue through the end of the week, with Isaac expected to move across the Lesser Antilles and into the eastern Caribbean Sea on Thursday.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 65 mph with higher gusts. Additional strengthening is forecast, and Isaac is expected to become a hurricane later today or tonight.

Weakening is anticipated to begin by the middle of the week.

11:00 PM AST Fri Sep 7

Location: 13.6°N 18.5°W

Moving: W at 12 mph

Min pressure: 1002 mb

Max sustained: 40 mph

Tropical Storm Helene

Helene is moving toward the west near 13 mph (20 km/h), and this motion is expected to continue through today. A turn toward the west-northwest is forecast to occur by Monday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 65 mph (100 km/h) with higher gusts. Strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and Helene is expected to become a hurricane later today.

11:00 PM AST Fri Sep 7

Location: 13.9°N 34.9°W

Moving: Stationary

Min pressure: 1007 mb

Max sustained: 35 mph

Meteorologist Madeline Evans

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.