Chesapeake Police investigating homicide on MacDonald Road

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Chesapeake officers are investigating a homicide that occurred early Sunday morning.

At 1:41 a.m., officers from the Chesapeake Police Department were dispatched to the 1300 block of MacDonald Road in reference to gunshots in the area and a injured person. Upon their arrival, a male was found in the breezeway of 1314 MacDonald Road with multiple gunshot wounds.

The male was transported to Norfolk General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

There is no suspect information and no arrests have been made. The name of the decedent will not be released until positive identification can be made. The incident is currently under investigation and further information will be released when it becomes available.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.