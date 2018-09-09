Chesapeake Bay Foundation to hold Clean Water Captains workshop

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Chesapeake Bay Foundation (CBF) is seeking top-notch advocates from the Eastern Shore to attend a free workshop September 28 and 29 for current and future Clean Water Captains — volunteers who work for healthy waterways in their communities.

This annual retreat helps new and returning Captains develop their knowledge of Bay issues, expand their skills and have a lot of fun in the process.

“Our Captains have gotten involved in dozens of ways, including public speaking, meeting with state and local elected officials, and even founding local watershed groups,” said CBF Virginia Director of Advocacy and Outreach Ann Jurczyk. “We couldn’t save the Bay without our Captains. They’re CBF’s eyes, ears and voices across Virginia. “

This year’s Virginia Clean Water Captains retreat will be held from 4:00 p.m. Friday, Sept. 28, to 6:00 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29, at the Brock Environmental Center at 3663 Marlin Bay Drive in Virginia Beach. This training features workshop sessions on Bay restoration progress, effective dialogue on issues and Virginia’s General Assembly. Other activities include experiences on the water aboard an education boat, a sustainable seafood and local harvest dinner and a walking tour of Pleasure House Point.

Required registration is available online at www.cbf.org/captains Participants can arrange lodging at a local hotel or a tent campsite nearby at First Landing State Park.

For more information, contact Ann Jurczyk at 804-780-1392 or e-mail AJurczyk@cbf.org.