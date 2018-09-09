Are you prepared? Hardware and grocery stores busy ahead of possible impact of Florence

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – The recent wild weather across the region and the possible impact of Florence has Governor Ralph Northam urging people to put together a survival kit ahead of what’s to come.

Supplies including tarp, rope, generators, sandbags and more were taken off the shelves at Taylor’s Do It Center off Colley Avenue in Norfolk.

Assistant store manager David Price said, “The fear factor is working because years before they (customers) were procrastinating and waiting for the last minute. Now this year they are coming up earlier, they’re buying stuff and being on the ready.”

“First of all, I need a chain for my chainsaw,” said customer Cameron Carlson. “I know it’s a weird kind of thing to have, but in order to cut trees down you need to be able to cut and drag them out the way.”

Food is also important to have inside your kit.

People were packed inside of grocery stores to buy water and canned foods.

Food Lion shopper Hannibal Jackson said, “Anything that’s non perishable,” he mentioned. “I’m definitely ready for this storm because it’s mother nature; when it comes it comes.”

“Save your milk jugs and fill them up,” said another customer at Food Lion, Tori Barrett. “You know storms are coming, you know snow is coming, you know all of this. It saves you money and it saves you a lot of headache.”

Some people mentioned to News 3 that it’s going to take a lot more effort to stay safe beyond purchasing the right supplies this week.

“The main thing that’s kept us alive during hurricane was attending local shelters, staying in contact with family and keeping in tune with the news including knowing which areas where and where not to go,” added Jackson.