Virginia’s First Lady to visit Portsmouth preschool, read to children

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The First Lady of Virginia, Pamela Northam, will visit Mount Hermon Preschool Center Monday at 1:30 p.m. as a part of her “Back-to-School” tour.

Northam will read to 4-year-old students in two classrooms. She will distribute books and schools supplies, and will also attend a brief reception with school and city leaders.

She has traveled the state to discuss school readiness and the importance of early education in every community.

“All Virginia children are capable of, and deserve to be, entering kindergarten with the tools they need to succeed,” Northam said. “We are dedicated to unifying Virginia early education programs and providing access to quality care and education for children and families no matter who they are or where in the Commonwealth they live.”

Portsmouth Superintendent Dr. Elie Bracy, III said preschool programs are especially important in communities facing socio-economic stress.

“We serve many children whose families face immense economic and social challenges. Without pre-K, many Portsmouth children would enter school unprepared for the academic journey ahead of them. Preschool programs can provide a solid foundation.”