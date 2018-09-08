Public ceremony to be held at Virginia Beach Navy SEAL Monument

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A public ceremony will be held Saturday at the Navy SEAL Monument on the Virginia Beach Boardwalk at 38th Street, according to the Navy UDT-SEAL Museum’s Twitter.

Tomorrow, September 8 at 10:00 AM, there will be a public ceremony at the Navy SEAL Monument on the Virginia Beach Boardwalk at 38th Street. SOCM Britt Slabinski, MOH, and SOCM Rick Kaiser, Executive Director of the Navy SEAL Museum will address the crowd.

Photo Credit: Ty Cole. pic.twitter.com/HcII4IBkuH — Navy UDT-SEAL Museum (@NavySEALMuseum) September 7, 2018

The museum is based in Fort Pierce, Florida. According to a release by the museum, “Although a great number of SEAL forerunners trained in Ft. Pierce during World War Two starting in 1943, the earliest SEAL predecessors came together in Virginia Beach in 1942,” and the Navy SEAL Monument was dedicated in 2017 to honor Virginia Beach’s SEAL heritage.