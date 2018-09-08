Portsmouth Police searching for missing woman with medical condition

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Detectives with the Portsmouth Police Department Special Victims Unit are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a woman who went missing in the City of Portsmouth August 31.

According to detectives, 45-year-old Shontail Chisley was last seen at her home in the 2400 block of Effingham Street at approximately 3:00 p.m. August 31. No one has seen or heard from Chisley since.

Detectives are concerned for Chisley’s well-being because she has a medical condition that requires medication, which she does not have with her.

Chisley is a black female who stands approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 230 pounds. She has brown eyes. Chisley was last seen wearing a Golden Corral work uniform.

If you have seen Chisley or know her whereabouts, please contact the Portsmouth Police Department immediately at (757) 393-5300 or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).