Portsmouth Fire responds to High Street residential fire

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The Portsmouth Fire Department responded to a fire in the 3800 block of High Street early Saturday morning.

The fire, which was at an unoccupied residential structure, was reported around midnight by a passerby and a Portsmouth Police officer. The officer deployed a portable fire extinguisher to knock down a fire on the exterior corner of the building.

When the fire department arrived, Portsmouth firefighters made an interior attack to completely extinguish the fire. Once the fire was brought under control, firefighters investigated to identify the origin and cause of the fire.

A preliminary investigation revealed the cause of the fire as an overheated floor sander.

No one was inside the building during the fire, and no injuries were reported.