Newport News Police investigating Wickham Avenue shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Newport News Police are investigating a shooting that took place on Wickham Avenue Saturday morning.

At 4:07 a.m., Newport News Communications received a call of a shooting in the 7200 block of Wickham Avenue. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the victim, a 24-year-old Newport News man who was suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his left leg.

It was reported that there was a party at this location when the victim observed several unknown males tampering with vehicles in the street. The victim attempted to confront the males when one of them opened fire, striking him in the left leg. After the shooting, the males fled the area on foot.

Several vehicles were found to have been tampered with at this location. The victim was transported to a local hospital by medics for further treatment.

This investigation remains ongoing.