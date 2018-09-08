Newport News Fire responds to Bellwood Road fire

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – No injuries are reported after an apartment fire in the 500 block of Bellwood Road.

Dispatchers received a call at 8:25 a.m. for the fire, which was in the #25 unit. Crews saw smoke showing from the apartment, forced entry and found fire in a bedroom.

The fire was confined to the apartment’s back bedroom. Smoke and heat damage was reported inside #25 only, but crews are checking the surrounding apartments.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, and the fire department is still working on whether anyone will be displaced by the fire.