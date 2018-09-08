Local cornhole tournament brings more than smiles, competition to disabled veterans

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A special group of disabled veterans saddled up on trained therapy horses Saturday and also competed in a cornhole tournament.

The veterans took part in the Warrior Cup Cornhole Classic, put on by Equi-Vets. It’s an annual event with live music, food, drinks, and of course a cornhole tournament. Equi-vets organized the event.

The group uses horses as a method of therapy for kids and service members wounded in the line of duty. Events like Saturday’s raises money and collects donations to support the therapy programs.

“None of the kids of any of the vets pay for the therapy that they receive. So the donations and all these types of events are incredibly important for them,” said Blake White, an organizer of Saturday’s event.

Therapists work with 20 trained horses to help the veterans and kids engage emotionally and physically.