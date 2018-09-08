Lightning strike causes Portsmouth fire

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Firefighters in Portsmouth responded to a house fire in the city that reportedly started because of a lightning strike.

According to the Portsmouth Fire Department, the fire was in the 4300 blocks of Winchester Drive. Officials also said the call came in from dispatch around 5 p.m. Saturday and smoke could be seen coming from the roof when they arrived on-scene.

The fire has been put out fully.

No injuries have been reported and it is unknown if anyone was displaced by the fire.

