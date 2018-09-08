Hokies hammer William & Mary for 12th straight triumph vs. Tribe

BLACKSBURG, Va. (HokieSports.com) – Josh Jackson threw a touchdown pass and ran for a touchdown and Steven Peoples rushed for two touchdowns, as No. 12 Virginia Tech blasted in-state foe William & Mary 62-17 in a non-conference game at Lane Stadium on Saturday in a game that marked the Hokies’ home opener.

The Hokies (2-0) showed no hangover coming off their huge win over Florida State on Monday night, scoring on 10 straight possessions during one stretch of the game and never punting. They racked up more than 400 yards offense in the first 30 minutes alone, and not to be outdone, Tech’s defense held William & Mary to 100 first-half yards and just three first downs.

Peoples scored on runs of 6 and 4 yards and Jackson scored on an 8-yard run. Jackson, who played the entire first half and one series in the second, completed 12 of 16 for 217 yards and threw a 39-yard touchdown pass to Damon Hazelton.

The Hokies finished with 586 yards of total offense. William & Mary had 266, led by quarterback Shon Mitchell’s 208 yards passing. Mitchell is an Oscar Smith High School (Chesapeake) alumnus.

Hazelton caught four passes for a career-high 107 yards for the Hokies, who host East Carolina next week before making their first-ever trip to Old Dominion September 22nd.

GAME NOTES

• The Hokies now have beaten William & Mary 12 consecutive times.

• Tech defensive tackle Ricky Walker (Hampton, VA / Bethel H.S.) injured his left foot in the first quarter and did not return to the game.

• The Hokies’ 401 yards in the first half were there most in a half since amassing 434 against Wake Forest in 2010.

• Nine different players caught passes for the Hokies.

• Nine different players ran the ball, and six different players scored rushing touchdowns.

• Terius Wheatley led the way among the tailbacks, finishing with 58 yards rushing on seven carries and scoring his first collegiate touchdown.

• Jordan Stout kicked off nine times against the Tribe – and all nine went for touchbacks.