First Warning Forecast: Stormy Weekend & Busy Tropics

Showers and storms are now firing up for parts of the Southside and Middle Peninsula. We are still not expecting anything to go severe but we are seeing heavy downpours, lightning and some gusty winds mixing in. Temperatures are in the upper 80s and 90s but the spots receiving rain have cooled off into the upper 70s. Rain will start to clear out with a few lingering showers overnight.

Sunday will be a very similar setup. Temperatures will only reach the low to mid 80s and we will have a 50% chance of rain and storms.

The soggy stretch continues into next week with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s and a chance for rain every day. Of course the forecast is subject to change by Thursday with Tropical storm Florence approaching the U.S east coast.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Ragweed)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Hurricane Tracker

Tropical Storm Florence

Florence is forecast to restrengthen later this weekend. This weekend is a good time for interests along the U.S. East Coast to review their hurricane plan. Florence is moving toward the west near 5 mph. A west-northwestward to northwestward motion with an increase in forward speed is expected by the middle of next week. On the forecast track, the center of Florence will move over the southwestern Atlantic Ocean between Bermuda and the Bahamas Tuesday and Wednesday, and approach the southeastern U.S. coast on Thursday.

11:00 PM AST Fri Sep 7

Location: 24.8°N 53.2°W

Moving: W at 7 mph

Min pressure: 999 mb

Max sustained: 60 mph

Tropical Storm Helene



Helene is moving toward the west near 13 mph, and this general motion will likely continue through Sunday. A gradual turn toward the west-northwest with an increase in forward speed is expected Sunday night through Tuesday. On the forecast track, Helene will pass very close to the southern Cabo Verde Islands tonight and early Sunday.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 50 mph with higher gusts. Satellite imagery indicates that Helene is becoming better organized, and strengthening is forecast for the next couple of days. Helene is expected to become a hurricane on Sunday or Sunday night.

11:00 PM AST Fri Sep 7

Location: 13.6°N 18.5°W

Moving: W at 12 mph

Min pressure: 1002 mb

Max sustained: 40 mph

Tropical Storm Isaac

Isaac is moving toward the west near 7 mph. A westward motion with an increase in forward speed are expected during the next few days.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 40 mph with higher gusts. Additional strengthening is forecast during the next few days, and Isaac could become a hurricane by Monday.

11:00 PM AST Fri Sep 7

Location: 13.9°N 34.9°W

Moving: Stationary

Min pressure: 1007 mb

Max sustained: 35 mph

