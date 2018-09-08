Back to school event held for Hampton Roads community

NORFOLK, Va. – With school back in session around Hampton Roads, some students took advantage of a back to school extravaganza on Saturday.

The Village Family, a non-profit, organized their Third Annual Back To School Expo Extravaganza, holding the event at Military Circle Mall in the City of Norfolk.

The event was open to all ages and aimed to get kids prepared for the school year. Musicians, dance and step teams performed on stage to get the crowd pumped up.

“It’s important to have everything that you need to have a successful school year so you can do well. So school has started we give them back backpacks for those in need… We have something for everyone. Community resources for the families to just let them know what’s available throughout the year.”

The Village Family says their never-ending mission is to feed, cloth and educate young people in the community.