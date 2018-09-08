Armed robber sentenced to prison for multiple Tidewater robberies

NORFOLK, Va. – A Portsmouth man was sentenced Friday to 14 years in prison for committing a series of armed robberies of convenience stores.

According to court documents, Lorenzo Roscoe, 30, committed five armed robberies of various convenience stores in Portsmouth, Norfolk and Chesapeake, including 7-Eleven and Dollar General stores.

Roscoe would enter the stores wearing a disguise and brandishing a firearm while demanding money and cartons of Newport cigarettes.

After Roscoe’s vehicle was identified on surveillance video, law enforcement setup surveillance on Roscoe’s vehicle. They followed Roscoe as he drove to another Dollar General store wearing the same clothing he wore for the other robberies.

As Roscoe was about to enter the store the police apprehended him. In a bag that he carried with him to all the robberies, the police found a firearm.