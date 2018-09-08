7th Annual Norfolk Comedy Festival welcomes those in need of a laugh

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Need to laugh a little?

If so, Push Comedy, located in Norfolk’s NEON District, is hosting the 7th Annual Norfolk Comedy Festival September 11 – September 16.

The festival features a variety of acts, including Terry O’Quinn, who is known for his iconic roles on the shows such as Lost and Hawaii Five-O. Also, Locals Only Night features the all-female group Leave it to Beavers.

“Come out for some of it, or come out for all of it, but definitely come out to support local arts in the heart of Downtown Norfolk,” said Push Comedy, the local comedy group that has been around for over a decade and has had a business on Granby Street for the last five years.

