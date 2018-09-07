WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? back to back episodes, Monday starting at 9pm on WGNT 27

Florence expected to re-intensify, some forecast models show coastal Virginia, N.C. landfall

Whose Line Is It Anyway? — "Cornelius Smith Jr." — Pictured: Wayne Brady

 

“Charles Esten 1” — (9:00-9:30 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DL) (HDTV)

 

LOOK WHO’S BACK — WITH GUEST STAR APPEARANCE BY CHARLES ESTEN (“NASHVILLE”) Hosted by comedian Aisha Tyler, cast members Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie, along with guest comedian Jeff Davis, put their comedic skills to the test through a series of spontaneous improv games that are prompted only by random ideas supplied by the studio audience.  The four performers must use the little information they have and their wild imaginations to depict different characters and an array of scenes, as well as perform songs.  After each round of improvisation, Aisha will dole out points to our four performers and declare a winner at the end of every episode.  Directed by Geraldine Dowd (#502).     Original airdate 8/24/2017.

Whose Line Is It Anyway? — "Wanya Morris — Pictured (L-R): Wanya Morris, Ryan Stiles and Colin Mochrie

“Wanya Morris”— (9:30-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DL) (HDTV)

IT’S SMOOTH COMEDY — WITH GUEST STAR APPEARANCE BY WANYA MORRIS (“BOYZ II MEN”) Hosted by comedian Aisha Tyler, cast members Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie, along with guest comedian Jonathan Mangum, put their comedic skills to the test through a series of spontaneous improv games that are prompted only by random ideas supplied by the studio audience.  The four performers must use the little information they have and their wild imaginations to depict different characters and an array of scenes, as well as perform songs.  After each round of improvisation, Aisha will dole out points to our four performers and declare a winner at the end of every episode.  Directed by Geraldine Dowd (#511).     Original airdate 9/7/2017.

 