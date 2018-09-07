Virginia Beach Police seeking identity of mystery beer drinkers

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach Police Department is seeking information on the identities of a group of people who vandalized Pembroke Elementary in August.

On August 6, the suspects, driving a dark-colored sedan, climbed onto the roof of the school, drank a large amount of beer and proceeded to cause damage to the school.

No good photos are available, according to the department.

If you or someone you know has information in this case leading to an arrest, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.