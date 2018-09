VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 11-year-old boy who may have run away.

Authorities say Talan Chase Williams was last seen at a home in the 1200 block of Baker Road around 8:30 p.m. Friday. He left the home on foot.

Anyone who has seen Williams is asked to call police at (757) 385-5000.

The case is active and is under investigation by members of VBPD’s Missing Persons Unit.

