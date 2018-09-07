United Way of South Hampton Roads holds ‘Day of Caring’

NORFOLK, Va. – The United Way of South Hampton Roads will mobilize 1,202 volunteers from more than 40 different companies to complete 120 projects at community nonprofit organizations during its annual Day of Caring.

Nonprofit organizations that will benefit from the Day of Caring include EQUI-KIDS, ForKids, the Foodbank, The Salvation Army, the YWCA, the YMCA, H.E.R. Shelter, Children’s Harbor and multiple local elementary schools.

Participants are helping with everything from power washing and painting to landscaping and food delivery.

The City of Virginia Beach will bring their heavy machinery to EQUI-KIDS and Untamed Spirit to help clear pastures and riding trails. Teams will deliver meals with Meals on Wheels. They’ll trim trees at the Samaritan House, make craft kits for kids at Reading Enriches All Children (REACH), organize a food pantry at the Judeo-Christian Outreach Center, paint rooms at EDMARC Hospice for Children and help the YMCA prep for a yard sale, among many other projects.

To learn more about the event or get involved yourself, visit the United Way of South Hampton Roads’ website here.