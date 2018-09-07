Try over 60 local craft breweries at the 757 Battle of the Beers

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Calling all beer lovers … The 6th Annual 757 Battle of the Beers 2018 is back!

Do you love beer? Head on down to Camp Pendleton on September 15. The battle of the beers festival is Hampton Roads only festival that features over 60 local craft breweries, battling to determine who has the best beer in the Hampton Roads community.

100% of the proceeds go to local Hampton Roads Charities.

The local breweries will put their best brews on tap and be rated by an official brewer tasting panel, as well as the attendees of the festival.

There will be food trucks, corn hole, beer tastings and so much more!

Enjoy the live music from Jesse Chong Band, Bennett Wales, Live Good, Wilde Owl (featuring Tom Wilder) and DJ Taylor Haycox.

Click here to learn more about the event and find out where you can purchase tickets.