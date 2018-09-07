Tropical Storm Helene forms off the coast of Africa

Tropical Storm Helene formed between the coast of Africa and the Cabo Verde Islands Friday.

Helene is moving W near 12 mph, and a W to NW motion with a gradual increase in forward speed is expected during the next 72 hours. On this track, Helene will be passing very close to the southern Cabo Verde Islands during Saturday night and early Sunday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast during the next 2 to 3 days, and Helene could become a hurricane early next week.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles, mainly to the south of the center.

Friday 11 p.m. update

Location: 13.6°N 18.5°W

Moving: W at 12 mph

Min pressure: 1002 mb

Max sustained: 40 mph

