‘Tina the Unicorn’ goes missing in Nags Head

NAGS HEAD, N.C. – A local couple is seeking the public’s assistance in recovering their yard ornament – a 4-foot tall, 25-pound unicorn named Tina.

According to a Facebook post by owner Becky Harrison, Tina isn’t just any lawn ornament – she’s a connection to the community.

“In the past day and much to my surprise, hundreds of people have shared our reward information and commented on her disappearance on social media,” Harrison said of Tina’s August 31 disappearance. “People feel a lot of shared ownership in her and I realize having her in the yard was one easy way for us to connect with others around us.”

The Harrison family is offering a $100 reward for Tina’s return.

“We’re very eager to get her back to our community,” Harrison said. “She’s well-loved and shared!”