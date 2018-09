“Beyond the Wall” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

THE SEARCH FOR THE BOOK OF NAMES – Talon (Jessica Green), Janzo (Anand Desai Barochia) and Garret (Jake Stormoen) venture into forbidden territory in search of the Book of Names. An army is led to the Outpost gates. The episode was written by Jason Faller.