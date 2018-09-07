The Locker Room Show | September 7

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - In this week's edition of the award-winning Locker Room, Wink and Mitch deliver week 2 high school highlights from across Hampton Roads in the season's second edition of the Friday Football Frenzy.

Games showcased during the show include: Ocean Lakes vs. Tallwood, First Colonial vs. Salem, Great Bridge vs. Oscar Smith, Deep Creek vs. Woodrow Wilson, Princess Anne vs. Maury, Norview vs. Churchland, Hampton vs. Warwick, Lafayette vs. Smithfield, Norfolk Christian vs. Atlantic Shores Christian and First Flight vs. Norfolk Academy.

Plus, Mitch showcases Granby vs. Cox in this week's Hercules Fence 757 Showdown.