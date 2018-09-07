State Police working hazmat situation on I-64 in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. – Virginia State Police are currently on scene working a hazmat spill on I-64 W east of Armistead Avenue Friday evening.

Authorities say a box truck unsuccessfully tried to avoid a large piece of wood that was in the road. The debris punctured the diesel fuel tank, spilling a large amount of fuel onto the road.

Crews with Hampton Fire & Rescue and VDOT are also at the scene attempting to control the spill.

Two lanes are closed, with one lane open for an undetermined amount of time. The closures will cause major backups westbound.

State Police say no charges will be placed.

Download the News 3 app for updates.