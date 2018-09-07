‘Skins scoop: Maurice Harris to miss season opener due to concussion

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – Mo is less for the season opener.

Redskins receiver Maurice Harris has been ruled out for Sunday’s season opener at Arizona. Other details of note from the team’s final injury report prior to kickoff: Offensive lineman Trent Williams was limited in practice for a second straight day (knee), receiver Jamison Crowder did not practice due to a personal, non-injury matter and Pro Bowl linebacker Ryan Kerrigan was limited with a hip injury. It’s worth noting: Kerrigan has never missed a game in his NFL career (seven seasons).

According to Redskins.com, both Williams and Kerrigan were given “extra rest”.

Washington opens its 2018 regular season Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. News 3, Hampton Roads’ home of the Redskins, will have live pregame and postgame coverage from the Valley of the Sun.