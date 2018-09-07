Same-sex relationships are still a crime in 69 countries

India has struck down a colonial-era law punishing consensual gay sex, but there are still 69 other countries with laws on the books that criminalize same-sex sexual activity between consenting adults.
Some countries, such as Papua New Guinea and the United Arab Emirates, jail people in openly same-sex relationships for decades. And in Iran, Sudan and Yemen, they can end up on death row.
Of the 193 countries recognized by the United Nations, the following criminalize same-sex relations, according to the Geneva-based International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association, which advocates on behalf of more than 1,300 member organizations across the world.
Africa
- Algeria
- Angola
- Botswana
- Comoros
- Eritrea
- Ethiopia
- Gambia
- Ghana
- Guinea
- Kenya
- Liberia
- Libya
- Malawi
- Mauritania
- Mauritius
- Morocco
- Namibia
- Nigeria
- Senegal
- Sierra Leone
- Somalia
- South Sudan
- Sudan
- Swaziland
- Tanzania
- Togo
- Tunisia
- Uganda
- Zambia
- Zimbabwe
Americas
- Antigua and Barbuda
- Barbados
- Dominica
- Grenada
- Guyana
- Jamaica
- St. Kitts & Nevis
- St. Lucia
- St. Vincent & the Grenadines
Asia
- Afghanistan
- Bangladesh
- Bhutan
- Brunei Darussalam
- Iran
- Iraq
- Kuwait
- Lebanon
- Malaysia
- Maldives
- Myanmar
- Oman
- Pakistan
- Qatar
- Saudi Arabia
- Singapore
- Sri Lanka
- Syria
- Turkmenistan
- United Arab Emirates
- Uzbekistan
- Yemen
Oceania
- Kiribati
- Papua New Guinea
- Samoa
- Solomon Islands
- Tonga
- Tuvalu