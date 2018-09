PORTSMOUTH, Va. – On Friday police said they were investigating a ‘suspicious death.’

An unresponsive man was found in the 10 block of Crawford Parkway around 3 a.m.

Around 3:45 a.m., the man, identified as 23-year-old Trey Gardier, was pronounced deceased.

Police said there is no suspect information or a motive in the case at this time.

The investigation is ongoing and police said they had no further information.

If you can help police call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

