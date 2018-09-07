Police: 17-year-old assaulted and robbed by former coworkers at Patrick Henry Mall

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A 17-year-old was assaulted and robbed by his former coworkers at the Patrick Henry Mall on Wednesday, according to police.

Police said that the victim stated one of the suspects accused him of stealing and when he denied it, they assaulted him. They are also accused of going through his pockets and taking some of his belongings.

The suspects fled the scene after mall security spotted them.

Authorities told News 3’s Erin Miller the incident happened down the hall from Chipotle and that witnesses saw a “scuffle” near the merry-go-round area, but no one was in danger or at risk. Police also believe the assault was targeted because everyone involved knew each other.

It is unknown if the teen was working at the time of the incident.

The victim was then released to his mother, who said she was going to take him to a local hospital for a possible concussion.

21-year-old Marco Olaya Ramos and 19-year-old Kendall Grinnage were arrested on Thursday for malicious wounding and robbery regarding the mall incident.

Police said no surveillance footage is available because mall security was experiencing software issues when the incident happened.