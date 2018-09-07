Massive power outage impacts Portsmouth

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – More than 8,000 customers are currently without power in Portsmouth.

According to the Dominion Energy outage map, 8,188 households in Portsmouth lost power. A representative from Dominion Power said there are currently no details as to the cause.

The power went out at 10:30 a.m. and is expected to be restored between noon and 3 p.m., according to Dominion Power. Crews are currently on their way to respond, investigate the cause and direct traffic.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 on-air and online for updates.