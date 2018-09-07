Looking to give back? Help make care packages for deployed troops

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Join iFLY VA Beach and Troopster in the making of care packages for deployed troops.

Troopster is a locally owned, military care package service dedicated to sending personalized care packages to the brave men and women serving of the Armed Forces.

Help make more than 100+ care packages, writers letters and pack snacks for those troops deployed around the world. This incredible hands-on event will be held on September 23 from 2 p.m – 5 p.m.

Those who donate will get the chance to fly in the wind tunnel at iFLY Indoor Skydiving.

Click here to learn more about the event.