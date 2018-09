HERTFORD CO., N.C. – The Hertford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a man wanted for attempted murder.

Authorities are looking for 31-year-old Jamale Lakell Lee. He is described as a black man who is 6’1″ tall, weighs approximately 200 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

Lee should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who has seen Lee or is aware of his whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office Crime Stoppers Hotline at (252) 358-7841.

Download the News 3 app for updates.