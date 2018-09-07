Help make a difference in Virginia Beach by building your own scarecrow

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Bring your friends and family down to the McDonald Garden Center on Independence Blvd., to make your very own, life-size scarecrow!

McDonald Garden Center and their partnership with CHKD, announced the 23rd annual Make a Scarecrow event that has raised more than $300,000.

The event will be held September 22 and September 23 from 9 a.m – 4 p.m.

The cost of the event is $30 which includes supplies and instructions. A portion of the proceeds benefit CHKD.

Click here to learn more.