Hampton Police looking for robbery/carjacking suspect

HAMPTON, Va. – Hampton Police are searching for a suspect involved in a carjacking and robbery.

The incident happened Wednesday at 7:20 p.m. near the intersection of Magruder Boulevard and Hardy Cash Drive.

Police said they got a call in reference to a two vehicle crash that had just occurred at that intersection.

According to police, the preliminary investigation revealed that a green SUV was traveling on Magruder Boulevard and was struck by a black Infiniti sedan while attempting to make a left turn onto Hardy Cash Drive.

Following the crash, the suspect exited the black sedan and approached a man attempted to help the other driver,

The suspect displayed a firearm and demanded the male drive him away from the crash site, police said.

The 29-year-old victim, who is from Hampton, drove the suspect to an unknown location before officers could arrive on scene.

The suspect is described as a black male, heavyset, and approximately 5’6″ tall.