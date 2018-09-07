× Friday’s First Warning Forecast: Hot again today, rain for the weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Tracking rain and a cool down for the weekend… Temperatures will start in the 70s this morning with a few areas of patchy fog. Highs will return to near 90 this afternoon, very similar to yesterday. With the humidity, it will feel more like the upper 90s to near 100 this afternoon. We will see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today. Isolated showers and storms will fire up this afternoon. Severe weather is unlikely but heavy downpours and thunderstorms are possible.

A front will stall out over the Mid-Atlantic this weekend, bringing more clouds and rain. Rain chances will build on Saturday with scattered showers and storms likely through the afternoon. Highs will drop into the mid 80s on Saturday. We will see mostly cloudy skies on Sunday for more scattered showers/storms. Highs will fall into the low 80s on Sunday, near normal for this time of year.

Scattered showers and storms will linger into early next week with highs warming back into the mid to upper 80s. We will be focused on the track of Florence next week. If it moves our way, we would be looking at the second half of next week.

Today: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers/Storms (20%). Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: W/N/E 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers/Storms (20%). Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: SE/S 5-10

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds, Scattered Showers/Storms (60%). Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: W/N/E 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Ragweed)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

September 7th

1876 Hurricane: Strong Winds, coastal Flooding Northeast North Carolina

Tropical Update

Florence expected to restrengthen over the weekend. Florence is centered about 985 miles ESE of Bermuda and moving west at 7 mph. This general motion will likely continue for the next couple of days. A turn toward the WNW is expected by the end of the weekend.

Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 65 mph with higher gusts. Little change in intensity is expected today. Florence is forecast to restrengthen and become a hurricane again over the weekend.

5:00 AM AST Fri Sep 7

Location: 25.1°N 50.7°W

Moving: W at 7 mph

Min pressure: 996 mb

Max sustained: 65 mph

We are tracking an area of low pressure centered about 500 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands that has become more concentrated over the past couple of hours. Environmental conditions appear conducive for development and a tropical depression is expected to form within the next day or so while the system moves slowly west across the tropical Atlantic Ocean.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: High (90%).

* Formation chance through 5 days: High (90%).

We are tracking a low pressure system near the west coast of Africa. Environmental conditions appear conducive for development and a tropical depression or tropical storm is likely to form later today or over the weekend while it moves west or WNW over the far eastern tropical Atlantic Ocean.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: High (80%).

* Formation chance through 5 days: High (90%).

For weather updates on Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.