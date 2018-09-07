× First Warning Forecast: Tracking scattered showers and storms for the weekend

Skies will turn overcast overnight with lows in the low 70s.

A front will stall out over the area this weekend, bringing more clouds and rain. Rain chances will increase as the day progresses on Saturday with scattered showers and storms likely through the afternoon. We are giving it a 60 percent chance by the afternoon. Highs will drop into the mid 80s.

We’ll see more wet weather on Sunday. Expect scattered showers and storms throughout the day. We are keeping it at a 60 percent chance. Highs will fall into the low 80s on Sunday, near normal for this time of year.

Scattered showers and storms will linger into early next week with highs warming back into the mid to upper 80s. We will be focused on the track of Florence next week. If it moves our way, we would be looking at the second half of next week. Right now, the track, timing and intensity is uncertain. As always, make sure you have a plan in place just in case Florence does threaten the east coast.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Ragweed)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Hurricane Tracker

Tropical Storm Florence

Florence is forecast to restrengthen later this weekend. This weekend is a good time for interests along the U.S. East Coast to review their hurricane plan. Florence is 875 miles east-southeast of Bermuda. Florence is moving toward the west near 8 mph, and this general motion is expected to continue for the next couple of days. A west-northwestward motion with an increase in forward speed is expected during the early to middle part of next week. On the forecast track, the center of Florence will move over the waters of the southwestern Atlantic Ocean through Wednesday. Maximum sustained winds are near 65 mph with higher gusts. Little change in intensity is expected during the next day or so, but restrengthening is forecast over the weekend. Florence could become a hurricane again by Sunday and a major hurricane early next week.

11:00 PM AST Fri Sep 7

Location: 24.8°N 53.2°W

Moving: W at 7 mph

Min pressure: 999 mb

Max sustained: 60 mph

Tropical Storm Helene



Helene is moving toward the west near 12 mph, and a westward to west-northwestward motion with a gradual increase in forward speed is expected during the next 72 hours. On this track, Helene will be passing very close to the southern Cabo Verde Islands during Saturday night and early Sunday.

11:00 PM AST Fri Sep 7

Location: 13.6°N 18.5°W

Moving: W at 12 mph

Min pressure: 1002 mb

Max sustained: 40 mph

Tropical Depression Nine

The depression is stationary and little motion is expected through tonight. A westward motion with an increase in forward speed is expected this weekend and early next week.

11:00 PM AST Fri Sep 7

Location: 13.9°N 34.9°W

Moving: Stationary

Min pressure: 1007 mb

Max sustained: 35 mph

Meteorologist April Loveland

