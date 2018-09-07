× First Warning Forecast: Showers and storms move in for the weekend

It has been another hot and humid day out there. Clouds continue to build in and we are seeing some storms pop-up on radar. Severe weather is unlikely but heavy downpours and thunderstorms are possible.

A front will stall out over the Mid-Atlantic this weekend, bringing more clouds and rain. Rain chances will build on Saturday with scattered showers and storms likely through the afternoon. Highs will drop into the mid 80s on Saturday. We will see mostly cloudy skies on Sunday for more scattered showers/storms. Highs will fall into the low 80s on Sunday, near normal for this time of year.

Scattered showers and storms will linger into early next week with highs warming back into the mid to upper 80s. We will be focused on the track of Florence next week. If it moves our way, we would be looking at the second half of next week. Right now, the track, timing and intensity is uncertain. As always, make sure you have a plan in place just in case Florence does threaten the east coast.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers/Storms (20%). Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: SE/S 5-10

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds, Scattered Showers/Storms (60%). Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: W/N/E 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Ragweed)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Hurricane Tracker

Tropical Storm Florence

Florence starting to strengthen. This weekend is a good time for interests along the U.S. East Coast to review their hurricane plan. Florence is 905 miles east-southeast of Bermuda. Florence is moving toward the west near 8 mph, and this general motion is expected to continue for the next couple of days. A west-northwestward motion with an increase in forward speed is expected during the early to middle part of next week. On the forecast track, the center of Florence will move over the waters of the southwestern Atlantic Ocean through Wednesday. Maximum sustained winds are near 65 mph with higher gusts. Little change in intensity is expected during the next day or so, but restrengthening is forecast over the weekend. Florence could become a hurricane again by Sunday.

5:00 PM AST Fri Sep 7

Location: 24.8°N 52.5°W

Moving: W at 8 mph

Min pressure: 996 mb

Max sustained: 65 mph

Tropical Depression Eight

Disturbance develops into a tropical depression. The depression is moving toward the west near 10 mph. A westward to west northwestward motion with a gradual increase in forward speed is expected during the next 72 hours. On the forecast track, the disturbance is expected to move near the southern Cabo Verde Islands late Saturday night or on Sunday. Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph, with higher gusts. Strengthening is forecast during the next three days or so, and the depression is expected to become a tropical storm tonight.

5:00 PM AST Fri Sep 7

Location: 13.2°N 18.6°W

Moving: W at 10 mph

Min pressure: 1002 mb

Max sustained: 35 mph

Tropical Depression Nine

Tropical Depression Nine forms over the eastern Atlantic. No immediate threat to land. Tropical Depression Nine forms over the eastern Atlantic. No immediate threat to land. The depression is stationary and little motion is expected through tonight. A westward motion with an increase in forward speed is expected this weekend and early next week. Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph, with higher gusts. Little change in strength is expected during the next 24 hours, but gradual strengthening is forecast late this weekend and early next week.

5:00 PM AST Fri Sep 7

Location: 13.6°N 34.9°W

Moving: Stationary

Min pressure: 1007 mb

Max sustained: 35 mph

Meteorologist April Loveland

