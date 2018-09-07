Domino’s ends ‘free pizza for life’ deal after too many people take a slice

Domino’s offer of free pizza for life – well, 100 pizzas every year for 100 years – in exchange for getting a tattoo of the Domino’s logo has ended after too many people took advantage of it, according to People.

The offer took place in Russia, and the pizza chain promised the pizzas to anyone who got the Domino’s logo tattooed in a “prominent place” on their body between August 31 and October 31.

So many people jumped in on the deal, though, that the promotion ended after only five days.

Though the deal has ended, the first 350 (!!) people who got the logo tattooed will still receive their free ‘za.