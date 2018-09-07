Chesapeake woman wanted for custody violation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Police in Chesapeake need your help to find a woman wanted for a felony custody violation.

They're looking for Zeporah Sykes, 37. According to police, in April she failed to comply with a visitation order and took off with her daughter, 3-year-old Maia Sykes.

Zeporah Sykes is 5'4" and about 185 pounds. Maia is 2'6" and about 40 pounds.

If you know where Sykes is, report your tip to Crime Line. There are three ways you can submit a tip.

Call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887)

App – P3 Tips for Apple or Android

Online – P3 Tips

Your tip could make you eligible for up to a $1,000 cash reward and you will remain anonymous.

Crime Line is run by volunteers and is funded entirely with donations.