Chesapeake man pleads guilty to conspiring to manufacture heroin, cocaine

NORFOLK, Va. – A Chesapeake man pleaded guilty Thursday to conspiring to manufacture and deal heroin and crack cocaine throughout Hampton Roads.

According to court documents, Anthony Covil, 33, was a member of a drug-trafficking organization based in Chesapeake and in the past few years was responsible for distributing at least 700 grams of heroin, at least two kilograms of crack cocaine and at least four kilograms of powder cocaine. According to witnesses, Covil carried guns during some of those drug deals.

Norfolk police officers arrested him in March 2018 and recovered two bags of heroin, two bags of cocaine, 10 bags of MDMA, one bag of marijuana and $300. During a recorded post-arrest interview, Covil confessed to dealing drugs and to serving as a heroin source of supply.

Covil pleaded guilty to conspiracy to manufacture, distribute, and possess with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin and 28 grams or more of crack cocaine. He faces a mandatory minimum of five years and a maximum of 40 years in prison when sentenced on December 10.