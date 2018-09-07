Black-ish, coming to WGNT 27 weeknights starting 9/17

Black-ish is coming to WGNT 27! Don’t miss out on the laughs, weeknights at 11 & 11:30pm beginning on September 17!

Andre ‘Dre’ Johnson (Anthony Anderson) has a great job, a beautiful wife, Rainbow (Tracee Ellis Ross), four kids, and a colonial home in the ‘burbs. But has success brought too much assimilation for this black family? With a little help from his dad (Laurence Fishburne), Dre sets out to establish a sense of cultural identity for his family that honors their past while embracing the future.