ACC on WGNT: Watch Samford vs. Florida State Saturday at 7:20 p.m.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Saturday night, Willie Taggart tries a second time for his first victory as Florida State head football coach.

After losing the season opener at home to Virginia Tech, the Seminoles host Samford, an opponent from the Football Championship Subdivision (formerly Division I-AA). Kickoff is set for 7:20 p.m., inside Doak Campbell Stadium in a game to be broadcast live on WGNT in Hampton Roads.

According to Tim Linafelt of Seminoles.com, FSU is 23-0 all-time against FCS opponents, with an average margin of victory of more than 43 points per game. In 2010, the last meeting between the two schools, Florida State smoked Samford, 59-6.

FSU’s roster features a trio of talent from coastal Virginia. Defensive back Levonta Taylor registered four tackles and a pass defense vs. the Hokies, running back Khalan Laborn had one catch for 37 yards in addition to a 25 yard kick return in the season opener and punter Tommy Martin is listed as the backup to starting punter Logan Tyler.