NORFOLK, Va. – You’re a wizard, Harry.

Grab your Harry Potter loving friends and head to the Blue Moon TapHouse inside the Waterside District on September 25.

Tim P. of SpeedQuizzing Hampton Roads will be testing your Harry Potter knowledge with some speed trivia.

The winning team will receive $50 cash, a $50 gift card and four free appetizers, the event page said.

Click here to learn more about the event.