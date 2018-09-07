757 Showdown: Robinson & Lester go off as Cox blanks Granby 45-0

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - For the fifth straight season, Granby & Cox dared to dance. This time, the party was at the beach.

In this week's 757 Showdown, Cox was dominant on both sides of the ball, having their way on offense, and imposing their will on defense in a 45-0 win over the Comets.

Senior duo Tayvion Robinson & Leno Lester accounted for all six of Cox's touchdowns. Robinson, the Virginia Tech pledge, had four rushing touchdowns and one passing.

Lester was on the receiving end of the touchdown pass, and would later find his way in the end-zone again from 10-yards out.

"We're best friends, we do everything together," Lester told News 3. "Around the whole area, they call us the 'dynamic duo', so that's what you get on Fridays."

The defense limited Granby to one first down the entire game.

"Our first two games, we've gotten out early, and that's given us a lot of confidence, now we're on to Green Run," Cox head coach Bill Stachelski told News 3 after the game.

Granby falls to 0-and-2, while Cox moves to 2-and-0 in the young season.