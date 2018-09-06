TSA Pre-Check ‘pop-up’ enrollment center to set up in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – Residents of the Norfolk area will be able to enroll in the Transportation Security Administration’s popular TSA Pre-Check application program inside the Norfolk International Airport terminal during the week of September 17 to 21 in a temporary “pop-up” TSA Pre-Check enrollment center.

The application process allows U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents to enroll directly in TSA Pre-Check – an expedited screening program that allows travelers to leave on their shoes, light outerwear and belt, keep their laptop in its bag and leave their liquids and gels in their carry-on, in select TSA airport checkpoint screening lanes. More than 200 airports participate in TSA Pre-Check nationwide and dozens of airlines participate in the program.

Travelers need only to make an appointment online and complete their enrollment in-person or as a walk-in at the application center. The enrollment center will be located in the arrivals terminal at Baggage Claim #2 from 8 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 5 p.m. throughout the week. Individuals who are coming to the airport to enroll should park in the short-term parking lot.

To participate in this enrollment opportunity, travelers should make an appointment online and pre-enroll by clicking here. It typically only takes 10 minutes to pre-enroll. After completing the pre-enrollment steps, applicants type in the location “Norfolk, VA – ORF” and click on the search button to select the enrollment site for Norfolk International Airport.

Applicants can select an appointment time using the drop down menu to choose a date and time. The drop-down menu will show the first available time available, but individuals can choose a different date or time using that drop-down menu.

Applicants must bring documentation proving identity and citizenship status. Visit the Universal Enroll website for a list of required documents to prove identity and citizenship.

The application fee is $85 and is good for five years. It must be paid at the time of your appointment by credit card, money order, company check or certified/cashier’s check. Cash and personal checks are not accepted. Fingerprints also are required during the in-person enrollment session.

After completing enrollment, successful applicants will receive a Known Traveler Number (KTN) via U.S. mail within a couple weeks that is valid for five years. The enrollee should enter the provided KTN in the “Known Traveler Number” field when booking airline reservations.

The KTN also can be added when booking reservations online via a participating airline website, via phone call to the airline reservation center, or with the travel management company making reservations. Additionally, the KTN can be entered in participating airline frequent flyer profiles, where it will be stored for future reservations.